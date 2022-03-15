Edo NUJ hails passage of Federal College of Education bill

By Usman Aliyu

Edo Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded Sen. Matthew Urhoghide over the passage of the Bill establishing the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, near Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill, sponsored by Urhoghide, Chairman, Senate Public Accounts Committee and representing Edo South Senatorial district, was on Tuesday passed by the Senate.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the NUJ, Mr Festus Alenkhe, the union described the passage of the bill as a positive development with multiplier effects on the government and people of the state.

The union noted that with the passage of the bill, teachers’ education in the state would receive a boost.

It added that the bill, now awaiting presidential assent would boost the socio-economic activities of Ekiadolor community and its environs, when it becomes a law. (NAN)

