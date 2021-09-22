Edo NSCDC impounds 200,000 litres of allegedly adulterated petroleum products

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it seized about 200,000 litres of allegedly adulterated petroleum product between July and August.



The State Commandant of the corps, Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Udoeyop said the product was suspected to be adulterated Automotive Gas Oil, popularly called diesel.



He said that no fewer than 40 persons were arrested in connection with the crime.

He said the command had yet to charge the case to court, adding that investigation was still ongoing.



According to him, the command currently has 10 cases pending in court.

Udoeyop further spoke on the training of 60 female personnel of the command on weapon handling and tactical maneuvering during the period.

He said the female squad and the rapid response team had been deployed in designated places across the state.



The commandant reaffirmed the commitment of the corps towards ensuring peace and protection of lives and property in the state.

He, however, said that intelligence sharing among the security agencies was key to neutralising the activities of criminal elements in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...