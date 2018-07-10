The Anti-Vandal Unit of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Edo has destroyed 16 illegal refineries in the last six months.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Makinde Ayinla, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Ayinla said that the illegal refineries destroyed included eight in Edo South Senatorial district, six in Edo North and two in Edo Central.

He also said that about 350,000 litres of illegally refined and adulterated petroleum product was seized and destroyed by the unit within the period.

The Counter Terrorist Unit of the command, he added, arrested 14 suspects for various offences ranging from phone snatching to armed robbery.

He further said that the Legal Unit secured five convictions, while 23 cases were still pending in various courts within the period under review.

The Commandant said that the Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit between January and June handled 10 cases, with seven concluded and three still ongoing.

He also disclosed that the Private Guard Companies (PGCs) Department during the period sealed three PGCs for illegal operations while it registered and licensed 61.

He also said that the department provided training and retraining for 18 private guard supervisors.

Ayinla further said the Solid Minerals Unit of the command within the same period arrested nine illegal miners for operating various pits and quarry sites within the state.

“Our Agro-Allied Unit within the period arrested nine suspected herdsmen with various locally made arms in various parts of the state.

”Also our Anti Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration Unit arrested two persons for alleged sexual assault and abuse of minors,’’ he also said.

The Anti Fraud Unit of the command, he said, handled 25 cases of fraud which led to the cash recovery of N2. 27 million.

He further said that the Operations Department within the period covered various operations, just as the Critical National Asset and Infrastructure Department deployed its personnel for the protection and preservation of government assets within the state. (NAN)