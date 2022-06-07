Edo NSCDC arrests 63-yr-old for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo says it has arrested a 63-year-old man for allegedly defiling a minor in Benin.

The state Commandant of the corps, Mr Samuel Dan, said this on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen in Benin.



Dan said the suspect was alleged to have defiled the minor, aged 12, through both virginal and anal penetration on several occasions before he was eventually caught.

He also disclosed that the victim had been infected with an undisclosed Sexually Transmitted disease and presently receiving treatment at a health facility in the area.



Dan said that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

According to him, the suspect will be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

In a similar vein, the commandant said that the command carried out a raid on Borehole area of Ekpoma, where two members of a three-member robbery gang were arrested.

He said that the gang specialised in dispossessing the residents of their motorcycles.

He said that the arrest was sequel to a distress calls from residents of the area.



He said that corps operatives were quickly dispatched to the area, leading to the arrest, while two motorcycles found with them where impounded.

“They have confessed to the crime, while investigation continues,” the state NSCDC boss said.



Meanwhile the owner of the motorcycles, Mr Atiso Okhilu, has commended the NSCDC for its quick intervention, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Okhilu said that the gang had terrorised his area for a very long time.

He expressed the hope that with the presence of the NSCDC operatives, the safety of lives and property would be guaranteed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

