Edo NCoS gets new Controller

Mr Felix Lawrence, on Friday, resumed office as the new Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo Command.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Aminu Suleman, stated this in a statement issued in Benin, on Friday.

Suleman said that Lawrence’s deployment to the command was sequel to the recent posting order issued by the Controller-General of NCoS, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new controller took over from Mr Babayo Maisanda.

Suleman said that the controller, while addressing the personnel at the command’s headquarters, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to achieve unity and full compliance with the service regulations.

He also quoted Lawrence as assuring the personnel of his full commitment to their welfare, in line with keen focus on achieving the mandate of the NCoS.

The PRO described the new controller as a thorough-bred professional and seasoned officer, who had attended several courses, both at home and abroad, and had headed several correctional facilities in the country.

He listed some of the facilities to include the Medium and Maximum Security Custodial Centres in Shendam, Plateau, Kuje in FCT, Enugu in Enugu state and Port Harcourt in Rivers. (NAN)