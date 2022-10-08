Edo Mobile Court convicts 26 for traffic-related offences

By Imelda Osayande

A Mobile Court in Benin on Friday convicted 26 commercial motorists for reckless parking and discharging of passengers in unauthorised places in the city.

The number also included those arrested for driving against traffic and other traffic-related offences.



The State Prosecution Counsel, Mr D. O. Edomwonyi, said that all the convicts pleaded guilty to the charge against them.



The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered 21 of the convicts to pay N25,000 fine each within two days.

Also, two other convicts were ordered to N5,000, while one was asked to pay N1,500 for displaying wares in an unauthorised place.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two convicts, who absconded after their arrest, were convicted in absentia by the court.

Oare, however, cautioned and discharged one accused person, who pleaded not liable and proved his case beyond reasonable doubt before the court.

NAN reports that the fine attracts additional N2,000 daily, if not paid within two days.



Oare said the fine was in tune with non-custodian sentencing of offenders. (NAN)

