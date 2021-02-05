Edo Ministry of Health harps on compulsory use of face masks, sanitisers

Edo Government says it is now compulsory for people in the state to use face masks and sanitisers to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Educator, state Ministry of Health, Mrs Felicia Omokaro, made this known on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

“We all know we are in the second phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Currently, Edo Government is ensuring that structures are put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.