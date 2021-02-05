Edo Ministry of Health harps on compulsory use of face masks, sanitisers

Edo Government says it is now compulsory for people in the state to use face masks and sanitisers to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.
The Health Educator, state Ministry of Health, Mrs Felicia Omokaro, made this known on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.
“We all know we are in the second phase of COVID-19 pandemic.
“Currently, Edo Government is ensuring that structures are put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
“We have gone round Edo to sensitise stakeholders and the general public to spread the news of compulsory use of face masks and sanitisers.
“We have also talked to Churches and Moslem leaders to reduce their population to three per cent and to ensure that every member uses facemask,’’ Omokaro said.
She said the state government had trained teachers and health workers, and sensitised them on the Federal Government’s directives and guidelines on COVID-19 protocols.
According to her, Edo Government recently inaugurated some police personnel that are working with the COVID-19 Response Team, especially the Risk Communication Team.
“They have moved round the communities to ensure everyone is wearing a face mask,” she said.
Omokaro said inauguration of the teams was to ensure that Edo citizens do the needful by wearing a face mask properly and to avoid overcrowding.
She said the face mask should be worn properly to cover the nose and mouth, adding that majority of people were wearing their face masks beneath their mouths. (NAN
