Edo LG polls: SIEC extends party primaries

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) says it has extended political parties primaries in the state by two days ahead of the local government election scheduled for April 19.

This is contained in a statement signed by the secretary of the commission, Mr Peter Ojo, on Tuesday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the notice of election earlier released by EDSIEC had scheduled the conduct of party primaries from March 30 to April 6.

Ojo said that the extension was due to the fact that a number of political parties had scheduled their primaries for April 6.

According to him, the last date for the primaries will now be April 8.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the public, particularly registered political parties in the state that the commission has extended the date for the conduct of primaries by two days.

“It is in view of the number of registered political parties that have scheduled their primaries for April 6, which is the last day for the conduct of the primaries.

“The shift in the date for the primaries has nothing to do with the date of the election, as other dates remain fixed and firm,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

