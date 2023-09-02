Edo LG elections paralyse commercial activities in spite of cancellation of movement restriction

By Usman Aliyu

Most major markets and business centres in Edo, shut for business to observe the Local Government Election, in spite of the government’s reversal of the restriction of movement order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission(EDSIEC) had earlier announced restriction of movement ahead of the LG polls, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, however, reversed the order after the state security council’s meeting on Thursday.

A NAN Correspondent, monitoring the election observed that only a handful of traders and customers were seen doing businesses at Uselu, Oliha, Oba and New Benin markets, among other major ones within the Benin metropolis.

NAN also observed that traffic was light on some of the usually busy routes like New Lagos.Road, Sapele Road, Akpakpava, Siluko and Sakpoba road, as very few commercial vehicles were seen plying the routes for business as at the time of filing this report.

Similarly, major transport companies such as Ecobus, Edegbe Motors,Greener Line and the God is Good Motors (GIGM) located along Lagos Road, all shut their gates.

Most mechanic workshops along the routes were not opened as of the time of filing the report.

However, there was a boom of commercial activities in some of polling units besieged by traders hawking their wares(NAN)

