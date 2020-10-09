Edo lawmaker trains youths in agricultural export produce

No fewer than 43 youths have been trained in agricultural export produce under the Federal Government Vocational Training and Strategic Empowerment Scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vocational training was organised by the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM), under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The training was sponsored by Hon. Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo), Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

Speaking on Friday at the opening ceremony in Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo, the Director of Training NCAM, Mr Mohammed Sanni, said that the programme was aimed at promoting agriculture and self-sufficiency among the youth.

Sanni said that the youth would undergo a three-day training in export produce, saying that the beneficiaries would be empowered to start their agric export business.