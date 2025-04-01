Edo killings: NHRC lauds Gov. Okpebholo’s swift actions

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has lauded the swift actions taken by Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo following the recent mob killing of some travelers in the state.

By Edith Nwapi

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We commend Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, for his swift action in suspending the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (rtd), and banning illegal vigilante groups in the state.

“However, more needs to be done to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such tragedies in the future,” he said.

Ojukwu reminded the government and citizens, that every individual has the right to life, as enshrined in Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“This is also contained in Article 6 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” he said.

He further noted that the victims’ right to freedom of movement, as guaranteed under Nigerian and international human rights laws, was also violated.

Ojukwu, therefore, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for the killings, insisting that ”jungle justice has no place in a civilised society.”

“The Commission demands that the perpetrators be identified and brought to justice.

“We call on the government to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents. There is no justification for mob action anywhere in the world,” he said.

He urged security agencies to strengthen intelligence gathering and community engagement to prevent similar occurrences, adding that law enforcement must be left in the hands of trained professionals.

Ojukwu also called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and civil society organisations to raise awareness about the dangers of jungle justice and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to advocating for human rights, justice and accountability in Nigeria.

He assured that NHRC would continue monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities to ensure justice for the victims.

It would be recalled that 16 traveling hunters were reportedly mistaken for kidnappers and lynched by a mob in Uromi community of Edo on March 28.

Ojukwu described the incident as horrific, a gross violation of human rights, highlighted the dangers of mob justice and the urgent need for effective law enforcement to protect innocent lives.(NAN)