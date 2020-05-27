Edo: Ize-Iyamu picks form under APC

Share the news













Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for Edo governorship, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to enable him to contest in the primary scheduled for June 22.

Ize-Iyamu who bought the forms at the cost of N22.5 million at the party’s National Secretariat Abuja, on Wednesday, promised to address the insecurity and slow pace of development in Edo, if elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Sept. 19, for the conduct of governorship election in the state.

The aspirant added that if elected governor, he would implement an articulated roadmap which he called “Simple Agenda.”

“I have sat down with experts and we have articulated the roadmap which I call the “Simple Agenda.”

“It is a realistic document and by the grace of God, the moment we enter office, we will begin to implement it,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu said that seven aspirants had resolved to choose and support him after the intervention of the party elders in the state.

“In this election that is coming up, many of them wanted to contest; many of them were prevailed upon to contest because of existing situations.

“But thank God for elders amongst us who also reasoned that it will not make sense for us all to collect the form,” he said.

According to him, that process of having a consensus aspirant among them has been on for quite a while.

The aspirant said that some people had even thought that agreement could not work, but added that because of the caliber of those involved, it had worked.

“Some days ago, we had our last meeting and the remaining seven of us resolved that before picking the form we should agree on one person to support.

“So, we decided to put money together to support whoever we chose. I am happy to announce that at the end of the day, I was chosen amongst this formidable group.

“Some of them are here but one or two had to leave because of other engagements,” he said. (NAN)

