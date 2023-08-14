Edo Impeachment allegation: PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki

By Usman Aliyu

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo have berated the Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for approaching the court over an allegation of impeachment.

Rising from a meeting on Sunday in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of the state, the party leaders who are from Edo Central Senatorial District faulted Shaibu for failure to explore internal dispute resolution mechanisms of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deputy governor had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking restraining order against his principal, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, whom he alleged was planning his impeachment.

The meeting had in attendance the state chairman of the party , Mr Tony Aziegbemi; former Chairman, PDP Board of Trustee (BOT), Chief Tom Ikimi, former Edo Central Senator, Clifford Odia; two former House of Representatives’ members, Sergius Ogun and Joe Edionwele, among others.

In a communique issued after the meeting and which was signed by the attendees, they said a vote of confidence was passed on the governor over the matter.

“An Extraordinary Meeting of leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central Senatorial District held today, the 13th of August 2023, at Igueben and topical issues affecting the Party in the State were reviewed.

“During the meeting, a vote of implicit confidence in the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, was moved by Chief Francis Ulinfun and seconded by Elder Johnny Abhulimen.

“The motion was unanimously passed by all the leaders in attendance on behalf of the party in Esanland.

“The meeting noted with satisfaction the speedy and effective progress being made on the peace and reconciliation efforts to unite the contending forces within the party, particularly in Esanland.

“However, the deteriorating relationship between our Governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, was noted with utmost dismay,” the communique read

The leaders observed that the controversy was unnecessary, considering that the central issue bordered on the governorship succession in 2024.

“The reason for this is our strong belief that the strongest consideration for making the choice is equity in addition to other factors related to competence and individual acceptability.

“From our interactions with our brothers from Edo South and Edo North, there is already a consensus that the next Governor will emanate from Edo Central Senatorial District principally because it is on record that Edo Central has not legally produced a governor for our dear state since the inception of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

“Besides, we believe that the process of making such a choice can be achieved by the leadership of the party in a cordial and reasonable atmosphere rather than resorting to intimidation and blackmail.

“Moreover, we condemn in very strong terms, the act of resorting to court without exhausting the options provided in our party constitution for dispute settlement.

“In any case, the governor has confirmed that he has made no move to impeach his deputy and we believe him.

“We therefore urge the deputy governor to withdraw his suit forthwith and seek a political solution to the problem with his principal,” the PDP leaders submitted.

They expressed confidence in the ability of the leadership of the party in the state to resolve whatever may be the issues between the two party leaders in government.

“Finally, Hs Excellency Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his firm resolve and determination to finish well and strong; we hereby identify with him in that resolution because we believe that nothing short of that will augur well for us, the party and our dear state,”.

They therefore urged all men and women of goodwill to join hands with his Excellency to ensure success to make Edo great again. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

