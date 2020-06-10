Edo guber screening: APC debunks report of protest at National Secretariat

Share the news













By Lesley Muosowo Otu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied allegations credited to the Deputy Governor of Edo, Mr. Philip Shaibu that the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole instigated and sponsored protests against Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was one of the six aspirants being screened.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu on Wednesday, the party said there was no protest at the APC National Secretariat.

“With several visitors, including journalists covering activities of the Party’s National Secretariat having no knowledge of the so called sponsored protest, we find it strange that the Edo State Deputy Governor has reported a purported protest at the APC National Secretariat when he was in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

“While we are not oblivious of the ongoing political contestations, our politicians should be careful not to overheat the polity with unsubstantiated claims.

“The Party’s leadership has selected an independent, thorough, experienced and diverse team to conduct the ongoing Governorship screening exercise, we call on all stakeholders to give them the needed support and cooperation”.

Issa-Onilu added that there is also need for continuous and rigorous fact-checking by the media.

“The screening exercise to verify credentials of the six Governorship aspirants is ongoing at the APC National Secretariat and is being conducted smoothly and hitch-free,” the statement read.

