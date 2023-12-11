Edo guber race, Shaibu’s ambition and other matters, By Afolabi Bolaji

After days, weeks, and months of brickbats between Edo state Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu and his principal, Godwin Obaseki, the former finally made good his promise of throwing his hat in the ring by making public declaration of his desire to contest for the Governorship seat of Edo state.

For Shaibu, it has been a sneaky, shifty journey laid with political landmines, stealthy, skulking and surreptitiously arranged. It would not be an exaggeration if one concludes that Shaibu weathered guileful, cloaked, covert, and conspirational theories before getting to this stage.

There is something unique about ambition. Some argue that there are spiritual, mystical, and magical dimensions to ambition. When in motion, there is a moving force that propels one to just forge ahead, not minding prevailing circumstances in realization of this burning desire. At this stage, especially in politics no other thing matters in the pursuit of a dream.

The Edo North-born politician, and former student leader’s desire to contest for the Governorship position of Nigeria’s “big heart” state, threw wedge into the smooth, almost unbreakable relationship between Shaibu and his boss, Obaseki. It was a kaleidoscope of actions and reactions. While Shaibu has been insistent on contesting for Edo state top-job, Obaseki on his part has being adamant that his Deputy Governor will not replace him. Both men have been consistent, not willing to shift grounds. They are not only rigid about their hardline positions but determined to forge ahead in it’s realization. Governor Obaseki, rightly or wrongly has continued to hammer on equity, fairness, and justice as reasons for his strong opposition to his Number Two’s ambition. Shaibu, on the other hand is insisting that having the inalienable rights as an Edolite, he can contest for the Number One position, and no one can stop him from exercising such. From his composure, public comments, and engagements, Shaibu wants the people of Edo to join, and follow him in his struggle to overcome trials and tribulations on his way to political triumph.

The political battle and power struggle has led to stand-off, huffy outbursts, disguised innuendos, and concealed staccato shots between Obaseki and Shaibu. Their long list of followers, associates and compatriots are not left out. They have also lined up, and queued behind the two men. Typical of the practice between Governors and their Deputies, almost becoming the norm the crisis snowball into unimaginable depth and unfathomable dimensions. As it is, the strife between Obaseki and Shaibu has risen in different, various twist and turn. From Shaibu’s lock-out at official functions to relocation of his office and more, it has been an avalanche of issues, sometimes nauseating and not friendly to the ears. In the midst of these unnecessary and unfortunate drama and comedy by the hitherto “political siamese-twins,” there has been increased political tension in Edo state.

True, politics is an intricate, almost delicate enterprise. Friendship, true friendship is most times alien in the game of politics. Interest, personal or group remains the regular, permanent denominator. These considerations vary from time to time. As a result of this, it is very common to see politicians move and shift positions at will. In politics, especially in our clime you see politicians act, behave as impregnable and unimpeachable friends today but become adversaries, and sworn enemies day after.

Many Edo indigenes and even Nigerians must be surprised and shocked by the fervour, commitment, consistency, and energies dissipated in the Obaseki/Shaibu power-struggle by their foot soldiers, cheerleaders, and hirelings. It has given birth to deluge of boasts and bombast. Blackmailing and backstabbing keeps dropping in torrents. Unbridled insensitivity and uncontrolled emotions taken to unbelievable heights. Political subterfuge and moral disgruntlement has been elevated to irritable and vexatious proportions.

Somehow, there appears not to be encouraging signs of “cooling down” by Obaseki and Shaibu. Though the two always assure that all is well but any discerning mind knows that “things have fallen apart” between the duo, and the centre cannot hold. Unfortunately, their “yes-men” and “hailers” are nudging forward and further in their respective support for either men in the political battle. Mindless political chauvinism, shameless rumour mongering, selfish demagoguery, mordacious invectives, and self-centered treachery are prevalently deplored and deployed by coteries of their “political garrison” and “field officers” in the political struggle. They are not only “digging deep” but expanding the feud which, if not carefully resolved may have abrasive and destructive consequences on the immediate, and long-term political odyssey of Obaseki and Shaibu, as well as the PDP.

Perhaps undeterred by the gale of disaffection and no-support posture of his principal, Shaibu has taken flight into the political ring to contest for Edo Governorship election. At least, he has taken the first step. Denied use of earlier facility; allegedly on the directive of Governor Obaseki the formal declaration was hurriedly moved to an alternative venue. Though the simple and brief event was devoid of the usual glitz, glamour, and panache associated with such political ceremonies but the programme was direct, focussed, and undeviating. Messages were clear and unambiguous. Determination, desire, and commitment to the ambition was glaring. The quality of dignitaries and other invited guests was encouraging. Typical of every political gathering, speakers took turns to celebrate Shaibu. They made usual “political talks” by eulogising his mobilisation skills, political astuteness, and leadership acumen. Some others saluted his doggedness, determination, tenacity, and resilience in stepping out for the Edo Governorship race. On the streets, many apolitical minds agreed that if Shaibu can combine these attributes with some measure of accessibility, he may emerge as one of the stand-out aspirants for Edo state Number One position.

As beautiful and courageous Shaibu’s public declaration was, it has thrown up further discourse about his Governorship ambition. Perhaps surprised at his “effrontery and audacity” political opponents of Shaibu identified some “anomalies” at the event. These “take-aways” are now weaved as “political landmines” on his path. Somehow, unconfirmed reports squealed that these observations are gradually creeping into political discourse in Edo state. Perhaps, it could be mischief, “bad belle” or political brinkmanship, it is however ingenious that Shaibu’s opponents, adversaries, and traducers are able to bring to fore observations at the event which they believe may affect his chances of emerging Edo state Governor by 2024.

Five salient points were identified at Shaibu’s public declaration. According to his opponents, Shaibu did not wear anything notably PDP at the event – even when his supportive wife wore the white “PDP shirt”; fez caps worn by those in attendance had orange colour; no “PDP colour and initials on the caps; “aso ebi” T-shirts worn was orange colour; branded campaign vehicles had no visible PDP colours and logo. According to developing rumour mills, these observations may not be as simplistic as may be waived aside by Shaibu’s supporters. For his opponents, these are big issues.

Politics, particularly in Nigeria thrives on propaganda, deceit, half-truth, mis-information, treachery and subterfuge. That explains why politicians look for issues, sometimes real, imaginary, mundane that will generate public discourse. Sometimes, they are deployed as strategic decoys to divert opponents attention and vigilance from the real issue. Politics revolves around incongruous deception, emboldened insensitivity, and mindless merchandising. Politicians are always driven by selfish intentions, personal and group interest. In the game of politics, the people have never, ever been the focus. To put it succinctly, in their quest for personal survival, national relevance and domination, the citizenry are deliberately pushed to the back-waters of no-importance. To politicians, everything must be done to ensure that the people never emerge as victors, as the “spoils and juice” of every political struggle are the exclusive preserve of a few group of privileged and powerful Nigerians. To achieve this, politicians throw every trick into the battle to “bring down” opponents and gain ascendancy. For them, every strategy and tactics are fair enough in reaching their goal(s).

This is what is happening in Edo state as the Governorship election gathers momentum. The political frenzy is building up. As the battle for the Number One position draws near, more drama, propaganda, mudslinging, and treachery would be awash. No doubt, Shaibu has grown as one of the notable politicians in Edo state. From Edo House of Assembly to House of Representatives and Edo Government House, as Deputy Governor Shaibu has emerged as a force in Edo state politics. That his public declaration has generated comments is not surprising. More confounding are issues eliciting about his aspiration, candidacy, and platform to push-through and see-out his ambition. The talks of why, when, and how Shaibu will meander round the subsisting “unofficial” rotational agreement between and amongst the three Senatorial Districts is gaining currency. Tongues are wagging, in measured tones why it is morally wrong, incredulous, and not politically savvy for Shaibu to seek the Number One position just eight years after Senator Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, from same Edo North as Shaibu left office on completion of two-terms as the state’s chief executive.

Perhaps unknown to Shaibu, the rumour mill is gaining traction, gathering around and about his ambition. His public declaration has thrown up conjectures and, in some instance full, total disclosure about his aspiration. It is being alleged that Shaibu may further his ambition on the platform of a different political party. Many believe that PDP is out of the way. The popular street-gist is that the scarce and fleeting identification with the PDP; it’s logo and colour at his public declaration merely confirms that Shaibu has “Option B.” The rumour-factory is filled with Shaibu’s alleged disguised dislike and hidden discontent for the PDP. His opponents further alleged that throughout campaigns for the second-term bid of Obaseki/Shaibu, the one-time National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, wore “PDP customised-apparels” few times. How true, nobody knows. It further reinforces politicians and their discombobulated thoughts and over-aching propaganda.

As a keen observer of the unfolding political development in Edo state, one is not bothered how Shaibu prosecutes his Governorship ambition. He has the prerogative to pursue his aspiration whichever platform he deems imperative. He has the right to choose whatever political party he thinks will add value to his ambition. As stated earlier, how Shaibu intends to wriggle out of the rotation-mantra in Edo state will be interesting for future political discourse. How he beats his boss to either emerge the PDP candidate or triumph, under a different platform as the Governor-elect will enrich Nigeria’s political history. Forging ahead, Shaibu should factor perception management in the present circumstance, and in further issues as it relates to the realization of his ambition. This is key to the success or otherwise of governance, leadership, and any political struggle. It is advised that Shaibu addresses the issue of platform, as quickly as possible. This would position him as forthright, transparent, and reliable. As a leader, Shaibu owes members of his political family and associates some explanation. Even his apolitical admirers within and without Edo state need to know. A well-planned, and properly-delivered strategic reaction by Shaibu, or his team will effectively and efficiently douse the political inferno that is building from the rumour-kitchen. One hopes Shaibu will do this, and timely too. A state that has being bogged, in almost eight years by decapitated infrastructure, educational decay, pervasive poverty, humongous corruption, ever-increasing indebtedness, corrosive materialism, primitive acquisition, rudderless profligacy, and leadership ineptitude by the ruling class deserves to reveal everything and anything about themselves to the people they desire to govern from 2024.

*AFOLABI SAM BOLAJI, a Governance and Leadership Strategist, Public Analyst and Development Journalist

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

