Edo Guber polls: Solace from Gov. Wike paid off – Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki has described the consolation he got from the Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as one of the pivots for his electoral victory in the Edo governorship poll.

Obaseki made the remarks on Wednesday in Port Harcourt when he led some political leaders of the state on a thank you visit to Governor Wike at the Rivers Government House.

He also stated that a major pillar in his electoral victory had been God, who crowned the efforts of all his supporters.

According to Obaseki, the Edo electoral victory strategies were hatched in Rivers.

He noted the commitment of Gov. Wike in ensuring electoral victory for him by relocating to Edo, in spite the needless attacks from the opposition.

“After I was pushed out of my former Party, this house was the first place I sought solace. You took me in as a brother, out of the storm, changed my clothes and gave me food to eat.

“It was in this house, the Campaign Council met to work out the key strategies that led us to victory.

“You mobilised people across the country. You moved to Benin, went through the humiliation and attacks. You supported us and we won.

“It will be a sin against God if we do not come to say thank you. Even if the victory we are celebrating is from God. He has used people like you to make it happen,’’ Obaseki said.

In his response, Wike said his support was informed by the fact that Gov. Obaseki was courageous and fearless.

According to him, standing against forces of godfatherism is not easy, but Obaseki made himself available to protect the interest of the Edo people.

“Our work would have been difficult if he did not make himself available. I cannot support a lily-hearted person. Gov. Obaseki was firm.

“It is not easy to fight godfatherism. But he has the interest of Edo people at heart. Together, we have conquered,’’ he said.

Wike also said that he had been calling for unity within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform that Obaseki won the election.

He said that when Obaseki joined the PDP he pushed for all interests to be considered.

“That position paid off because the Party went into the electoral battle as a united family and clinched the victory.

“I did not want any division. I insisted that it will be good we are all together. This will make it easy to go into the electoral battle and win.

“I thank you my brother, Obaseki, for carrying everybody along in the Party. Edo people are also looking up to you to forgive everybody.

“Forgive your political opponents. I am happy that today, South-South is under one political party. This will make for integration. We can speak with one voice in moving Nigeria forward. This is the sweetest electoral victory I have ever witnessed,” he said.

The wife of the Edo governor, Betsy Obaseki, who presented souvenirs to Wike and his wife, Justice Suzzette Wike, at the occasion, said that the items would serve as symbols that would strengthen the existing friendship.

According to her,“we have to remain as one to attain the desired plans of God’’.

The Edo governorship poll was held last Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (NAN)

