Edo guber poll: No going back on June 22 APC guber primaries – Official

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo says that all is now set for its governorship primaries billed for June 22, and there is no going back on the date.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Edo, Mr Chris Azebame, gave the clarification on Saturday in an interview in Benin.

The clarification was against the backdrop of a statement issued on Friday by the factional Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua.

Ojezua had in the statement rejected the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led committee on the conduct of the party’s primaries in the state.

The APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) had earlier constituted the election committee led by the Imo Governor to conduct a direct primaries in Edo.

However, the party’s publicity secretary said it was not Ojezua’s duty to make such a decision as the responsibility of conducting party primaries rest with the national body.

Azebame emphasised that the June 22 date was sacrosanct and that direct primaries would be conducted across the 192 wards in the state.

He further disclosed that contrary to speculations in some quarters, the party had a valid and updated members register in the state.

He, however, did not disclose the membership strength of the party expected to participate in the June 22 exercise. (NAN)

