Edo guber: PDP says no member will engage in underhand measure

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has said that none of its members would engage in any underhand measure to win Edo governorship election.

The party National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said it was already clear the PDP was heading to victory as people of Edo were already rallying round the party’s candidate, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

“No member of the PDP will engage in an underhand measure to win Edo.

“It is already clear that the people of Edo are clearly behind Obaseki and rallying round his reelection.”

Meanwhile, Ologbondiyan called for the investigation into a leaked video trending on social media, which he alleged to be a discussion on plan to arrest certain individuals, ahead of the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo.

He said that Nigerians were alarmed by the video in which there was a discussion “on the need to clampdown on certain unnamed Nigerians to achieve political suppression and submission ahead of the Edo election.”(NAN)