Edo Guber: Ize-Iyamu will deliver needed economic transformation – APC S/Africa

The All Progressives Congress in South Africa (APC SÁ) has thrown its weight behind the Governorship Candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu, in the Edo State Governorship Election on Sept 19.

The group gave its support in a statement signed by Mr Sanni David, the National Publicity Secretary of the chapter, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday

“The APC SA has confidence that Pastor Osagie lze-Iyamu will deliver the much needed radical economic transformation for the people.