Edo Guber: IPAC will partner with INEC, stakeholders – Chair

The National Chairman of Intra-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) & Allied People’s Movement (APM) Yusuf Mamman Dantalle has said the Council would partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the coming Governorship election in Edo state, and to consolidate democracy in Nigeria.

Dantalle said this during the INEC Quarterly meeting with leaders of political parties held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said,”The new Executive of IPAC has painstakingly articulated and packaged its 2024 Strategic Plan of Action to give direction and effect on its vision and mission for a strong and vibrant Council. It is hoped that this resourceful, pragmatic plan of action will not only rejuvenate IPAC but as well contribute in rescuing the nation and make Nigeria safe and prosperous.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, and subsequent polls, IPAC will partner with INEC and stakeholders in the electoral process to further consolidate our democracy and restore Nigeria dignity and prosperity as the great arsenal of democracy in Africa.”

Dantalle commended INEC for monitoring the recent election of a new Executive of IPAC, as well as leaders of political parties for their support, cooperation and participation in the election generally adjudged to be free, fair, credible, transparent, acceptable and peaceful.

According to Dantalle, the election was an eloquent testimony of democracy in action.

“There was no victor, no vanquished as we jointly move to an all-inclusive, participatory, robust, viable, transparent, accountable and sustainable Inter Party Advisory Council where ideas will be collectively developed and implemented for the benefits of the Council and the nation.

“The election of this Executive has further deepened the foundations and frontiers of the Council as the umbrella body of all registered Political Parties strongly determined to usher a new, better and greater Nigeria. By this election the dignity of the Council has been restored.

“IPAC stands as a formidable unifying platform for political parties, promoting dialogue and cooperation on crucial national issues with a view to deepening and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“This leadership of the Council is visionary, purposeful, vibrant, resourceful, accommodating and will take IPAC to the next level in the quest for a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation citizens desire and deserve.”

He added,”Leaders of Political Parties now have a transformational Executive that will always point the way forward in national rebirth, reorientation and reintegration of all marginalized compatriots.

“It will be a credible voice of the voiceless and will speak truth to power as the platform that produced all elected public officers. This is a patriotic duty to ensure rapid development of the nation and engage governments at all levels in the delivery of democratic dividends.

“Political party leadership dispute is strictly an internal affair of that party that should be resolved amicably devoid of Police harassment, embarrassment, intimidation and brutality.

“IPAC will ensure enforcement of the current Code of Conduct for Political Parties which will be reviewed to accommodate recent developments not captured in the Code of Conduct. When leaders of political parties and political office holders live up to expectations, Nigerians will have a breath of fresh air in governance.”

The IPAC National Chairman lauded the performance of opposition political parties in the elections which he said was a welcome 2023 development and an expression of Nigerians’ faith and confidence in democracy.

“The lessons from the general election, off season governorship elections and rerun polls will give the Commission and Political Parties yet another opportunity to review and reexamine the Constitution, Electoral Act, the guidelines and regulations for the conduct of elections, and make necessary amendments that will strengthen the electoral process and integrity of elections conducted.

“Election is the beauty of democracy. The ballot is sacred and sacrosanct. It is our duty as political leaders to ensure the elections meet international best practices and also hold critical stakeholders accountable. Vote selling and buying, thuggery, voters apathy and intimidation of electoral officials particularly to declare results under duress are still issues militating against the conduct of credible polls in Nigeria.

“This leadership of IPAC will live up to its mandate to ensure an environment conducive for the conduct of successful elections. Accordingly, IPAC will set up a Constitution and Electoral Act Amendments Committee to review glaring irregularities in recent elections and make proposals to the National Assembly in its ongoing Constitution and Electoral Act amendments.

“In this regard, IPAC will be proactive to ensure that the Edo and Ondo States gubernatorial elections meet the expectations of Nigerians and international community. There should be no excuse for poor performance.

“IPAC will constantly engage INEC and major stakeholders to ensure the success of these

elections and will be there for mobilization of voters, sensitization and monitoring of polls.

IPAC commends the leadership of INEC for its performance so far, so much still needs to be done to improve the nation’s electoral process that will drastically reduce post-elections petitions and litigations. Just as Council will engage leaders of Political Parties on strict adherence to internal party democracy in the nomination of candidates for various elective offices which will in turn reduce pre- elections litigations.

“It is unfortunate that funds that should have been deployed to deepen party politics and structures in the country are spent on avoidable litigations that distracted, disorganized, disrupted and destabilized activities of most political parties and eventually change of leaderships. Most of these fictionalizations and imposition of candidates are sponsored by notorious godfathers and reactionary forces from other political parties to ensure they conquer the electoral process.

“This must be resisted by all lovers of democracy in Nigeria. It is time to sanitize the electoral system, ensure integrity of elections that will reinforce citizens’ confidence in the nation’s emerging democracy,” he said.

Dantalle expressed worry over the state of the nation and called patriotism to redirect the ship of the Nigeria state to the path of growth and development.

He said,”The state of the nation is worrisome and calls for patriotism to redirect the ship of the Nigeria state to the path of growth and development. There is hunger in the land. This is a trying period for our beloved nation. As leaders of Political Parties so much is expected of us in brainstorming, articulating, formulating and proposing alternative policies and programmes that will accelerate economic growth, political stability, religious harmony and security of citizens in the fatherland.

“The tasks of rebuilding the nation is the responsibility of the populace irrespective of political affiliations. We should reaffirm our faith in the fatherland and rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation. If Political Party Leaders had been proactive in responding to national issues and engaging governments at all levels on ill-conceived and anti-people policies and actions, proffered alternative course of actions, perhaps the country would not have been in this sorry state. Unfortunately, we allowed partisan politics to becloud our sense of patriotism.

“This is what my leadership of IPAC is set to address in collaboration with leaders of Political Parties and stakeholders in the democratic process.”

