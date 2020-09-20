Edo Guber: IPAC commends Buhari, INEC, security agencies over peaceful poll

Share the news













The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies over the peaceful Edo governorship poll.

IPAC described the poll and its outcome as exemplary and recommended the same for the Ondo governorship poll coming up on Oct.10.

The commendation was made by IPAC Chairman, Mr Tade Ademola, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Ademola said that the level playing ground allowed by the President and INEC had further deepened Nigeria’s democracy.

Ademola, who is also the Chairman, Alliance for Social Democrats (ASD) in Lagos State, urged that the standard already built in Edo poll should not be compromised in the forthcoming Ondo governorship election on Oct. 31.

“The truth about Edo election is that the people were determined, and that was what won the election. If people are determined everywhere and are not complacent, we will get there.

“It is better this time around, but it can be improved upon. We should be able by now to be conducting our election online.

“In the coming Ondo election, I hope they will not change style and that there will be a level playing ground for all so that only the peoples’ will will prevail.

“If the same template as used in Edo, is used in Ondo election, it will be a progress in the nation’s electoral system.

“Generally, this election was peaceful and fair as we could see. We cannot say 100 per cent perfect, but it was better than what we had in Kogi and Bayelsa,” Ademola said.

According to him, though there are areas to improve upon, the relatively peaceful and credible Edo election is a milestone in the history of elections in recent time.

He said that INEC could improve on timeliness of staff and materials at polling units.

NAN reports that INEC has declared Gov. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the Sept. 19, governorship election in the state.

Obaseki polled a total of 307,955 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619. (NAN)

Related