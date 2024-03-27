Edo Guber: INEC to publish candidates’ personal particulars on Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would publish the personal particulars of candidates of the coming Edo state Governorship election

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it would publish the personal particulars of candidates of the coming Edo state Governorship election on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, mni, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Olumekun stated,”Following the conclusion of party primaries, seventeen (17) Political Parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6.00pm on 24th March 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The personal particulars of the Governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 30th March 2024, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquaters and the 18 Local Government offices across Edo State.”

He appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Edo State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday 21st September 2024,” he stated.