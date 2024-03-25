Edo Guber: INEC, PLAC make case for persons with disabilities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is committed to making 2024 governorship election

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Benin, March 25,2024 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is committed to making 2024 governorship election in Edo more inclusive with provision of assistive device for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Prof. Kunle Ajayi, INEC National Commissioner, stated this on Monday in Benin during a technical session on implementation of the INEC’s inclusivity tools in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised in partnership with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) with the support of MacArthur Foundation.

Prof. Ajayi, also the Chairman, Outreach and Partnership Committee (OPC) of the commission, was represented by Mrs Dorathy Bello, a Director in the commission.

Ajayi said the non-negotiable minimum of a credible and democratic electioneering process was its inclusivity.

“That is the ability of all stakeholders to access and participate in the electoral space based on equality.

“Section 54 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 and other legal instruments empower the commission to take reasonable steps to ensure that PWDs, special needs, and other vulnerable persons are given support at the polling unit by the provision of assistive devices.

“The commission also has as one of its core values, the creation of a level playing field for all stakeholders to participate in, especially the marginalised groups, including the PWDs.

“The commission, in line with the Electoral Act, shall provide assistive devices such as the braille ballot guide, magnifying glasses and enlarged posters showing a pictorial display of the voting process

This shall be boldly pasted at the polling units,” he said.

He noted that only polling units with identified PWDs would be availed of the requisite assistive devices.

Beyond the provision of the assistive devices, Ajayi said, voting cubicles would be set up for ease of access for persons with physical impairment, to give them better access to the voting booth.

According to him, priority voting will be given to PWDs, the elderly, pregnant women and nursing mothers, to cast their votes in areas with large voter populations.

Mrs Abibat Jatto, Deputy Director, Inclusivity, said PWDs represented 15 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated population and therefore, the large number could not be ignored.

She said this informed why implementers of the commission’s plans and policies convened the session to discuss, re-strategise and facilitate the process of enabling the active participation of PWDs in the elections.

Dr Kole Shettima of MacArthur Foundation, said inclusivity was considered central to activities of the foundation.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, said INEC had institutionalised on how to fashion inclusivity into its activities.

Onuoha urged the Local Government Electoral Officers to step down whatever new things they learnt when they returned to their stations.

Ann Ojugo, Chairperson, Edo State Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), said she was delighted that the PWD was in INEC electoral process. (NAN)