Edo Guber Election: INEC announces final list of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship Election.

This was made known in a statement signed by

National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun in Abuja on Monday.

Olumekun stated,”The Commission is pleased to announce the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship Election. Following the initial primaries, the Commission published the personal particulars of the Governorship candidates and their running mates in our State and Local Government offices in Edo State.

“In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, some political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates by the deadline of 15th April 2024. The Action Alliance (AA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) replaced their Governorship candidates and their running mates. In addition, the African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Boot Party (BP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced the running mates of their candidates only.

“Overall, seventeen (17) political parties are fielding candidates in the election. Sixteen (16) are male while one (1) is female. The final list, which also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, has been published at our office in Edo State and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”

On the commencement of campaign by political parties in the public, Olumekun stated that with the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship Election, the next activity is electioneering campaign.

“As provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, campaign by Political Parties in public shall commence not earlier than 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

“Therefore, Political Parties are now permitted to start campaign in public from Wednesday 24th April 2024 and end at midnight on Thursday 19th September 2024 as indicated in items 8 and 12 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.

“As parties commence this critical phase of the election, the Commission reminds candidates, agents and their supporters of the provision of the law and the Commission’s guidelines governing such activity. For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions mentioned in Sections 92 – 97 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The Edo State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on Saturday 21st September 2024,”he stated.

By Chimezie Godfrey