Edo Guber: Abure has no intention to contest- Labour Party

By Yohana Samson

The Labour Party has denied reports that the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Julius Abure has indicated interest in contesting the Edo governorship election.

According to the party, the clarification became necessary following several media inquiries as well as from party members after a group at the national headquarters of the party on Monday, urged Abure to join the contest.

While responding to the group, National Publicity Secretary of the Party , Obiora Ifoh in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday, said the chairman was currently engaged in the struggle to help the party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi retrieve “our stolen mandate.

He said, “Presently, the National Chairman is preoccupied with helping our Presidential Candidate in the February 25 election, Peter Obi to reclaim his mandate freely given to him by Nigerians.

“He is also about to embark on membership drive across the states of the Federation in a way to reposition the party ahead of future elections, particularly, the off season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states.

“We are therefore calling on all our party members in Edo state particularly, our aspirants for the governorship election to remain focused and to go ahead with their consultations. We assure our aspirants that the party will go into this election in line with our rules and guidelines as stipulated by our constitution.”

