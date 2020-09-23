Edo: Group lauds Buhari for upholding democracy tenets

Share the news













An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), has commended President Buhari’s firm belief in the rule of law and tenets of democracy. Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, National Coordinator of the group, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. Nnam said that Edo election which was adjudged to be credible was a demonstration of President Buhari’s belief in democracy.

He said that the era of ‘godfatherism’ and imposition of candidates on the people through fraudulent elections was coming to an end in Nigeria under the watch of President Buhari. “Power is gradually returning to the people as we saw in Edo, but the credit goes to President Buhari for guaranteeing an enabling ground without interferences. “This is what we are praying for and expecting from democratic government and we thank God for President Buhari’s belief in democracy,” he said. Nnam who urged Nigerians to sustain the feat in Edo, said change of government was only permissible through the ballot box.

According to him, this will stimulate the leaders to perform knowing that they could be voted out if they fail. The Coordinator also enjoined politicians and political parties to do their home work well before elections. “It is not business as usual, it is time for politicians to know that the people and their votes matter no matter what.” Nnam, who reiterated his confidence in President Buhari, also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for a job well done, appealing for a replication in future elections.(NAN)

