Edo Govt. warns event planners, others against violation of COVID-19 protocols

Edo State Government has warned event centres, eateries, restaurants, pubs, shopping malls and other centres hosting social events in the state against violating the state’s COVID-19 prevention protocols.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin on Friday.

Ogie said that event centres or business premises caught violating regulations on social gatherings would be shut and owners would be prosecuted.

He said that the state COVID-19 compliance team had been mandated to ensure strict enforcement of the directives.

He said that commencement of the directives would start on Friday, Feb. 19, with instructions to ensure full compliance.

According to him, the measure is in line with government’s resolve to halt the spread of the disease and protect Edo citizens from the pandemic.

“Government warns that any event centre or business premises that violate regulations on social gatherings will be shut and owners or operators would be prosecuted at designated mobile courts.

“All facilities hosting events at the weekend must be equipped with hand washing equipment, enforce compulsory and proper use of facemasks and ensure social distancing by attendants.

“We reiterate the need for the general public to adhere to the state’s COVID-19 protocols in order to rid this dreaded virus from our state,” he said. (NAN)