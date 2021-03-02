Edo govt, UNIDO to partner in building world-class museum

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says his administration will work with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to build a world class museum and promote tourism in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance in Benin on Tuesday when he received the Country Director of UNIDO, Jean Bakole on a courtesy visit to Edo Government House, Benin.

He said that said the Benin Empire was very rich in arts and culture and had much to sell to Africa and the world at large.

The governor said that all the stolen artworks might not be returned but expressed readiness of his administration to work with UNIDO, other groups, to ensure the artworks are returned.

According to him, we have got support from major European museums in the world and we are doing documentation of the artworks globally, hoping to have worked significantly before the end of this year.

“The design for the museum is almost ready; hoping before the end of the year we would have worked significantly on that project.

“It can’t be done in four years’ term frame but within the frame work of a plan,’’ he said.

Earlier, Bakole said that the governor was doing greatly in developing the state.

He gave an assurance of UNIDO’s readiness to support Edo Government in its efforts to change the narrative of the state. (NAN)