Edo govt reviews curfew, now 10pm to 6am

Government has again reviewed the curfew time in the state to span from 10pm to 6am daily, effective from Nov 3.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Benin.

The statement, said, “The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10pm to 6am daily, as against 6pm to 6am. The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”