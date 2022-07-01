Edo Govt. reiterates commitment to partner organisations to end Gender-Based Violence

The Edo Government has reiterated commitment to partner organisations, Non-Government Organisations and

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to end Gender-Based Violence (GBV)

Mrs Barbara Osobajo, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Gender Issues (MSDGI), made the state government’s position known

when members of the Women’s Health and Action Centre (WHARC), an NGO, paid a courtesy visit to the ministry in Benin on Friday.

Osobajo, who said that the present administration has zero-tolerance for violence against persons, especially the vulnerable, added that

the ministry would be glad to support WHARC’s activities.

Represented by Mrs J.I. Ihensekhien, the Director of Gender in the ministry, the permanent secretary pledged the Edo Government’s

readiness to partner relevant stakeholders in the fight to eradicate or bring to the barest minimum, incidences of GBV.

She appreciated WHARC for the visit and all they have been doing, describing the activities as being aligned to the ministry’s stand.

Earlier, Dr Wilson Imongan, the Founder of the NGO and former Commissioner for Health in the state, said the visit was

to collaborate in the fight against GBV.

Imongan added that the task was an uphill one, which could only be surmounted through synergy among stakeholders in the state.

He disclosed that WHARC had been in existence for more than 30 years and appreciated the ministry for the recognition.

He highlighted some of the NGO’s achievements to include advocacy for the ban of Female Genital Mutilation and

provision of free medical healthcare services for pregnant women and children below five years. (NAN)

