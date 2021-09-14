Edo govt. promises to collaborate with POWA on empowerment, skills

The Edo government, on Monday in Benin, promised to collaborate with the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) towards achieving the association’s three-point agenda.

Edo Gov. Godwin Obaseki gave the promise in his office when Hajia Hajara Alkali, POWA National President, led other executive members on a courtesy visit to the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-point agenda of the POWA’s National President include welfare, health and education.

Obaseki, represented by his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu, noted that the three-point agenda of the POWA president was in line with the vision of the Edo government.

He noted that the benefits of education could not be over emphasised, as any state that could not guaranty the education of its children jeopardises their future.

Obaseki added that health and empowerment were also vital to the state and as such his administration would partner with the association in this regard.

He also said that the government would work with the POWA team on skills acquisition, while further promising to look into the issue of the POWA shops recently demolished in the state.

Earlier, Alkali had called for partnership with the Edo government towards advancing the cause of the association.

She also appealed to the governor to look into the POWA shops recently knocked down by state operatives.

The POWA national president pointed out that the shops were designed to help POWA members eke out a living to support their husbands.

NAN reports that the IGP’s wife had earlier paid a courtesy visit on the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, Isaac Akinmoyede.

Akinmoyede also pledged the zone’s support towards the accomplishment of the association’s programmes.

He noted that he had followed the activities of the association since the new leadership came on board and observed that the association’s programmes were geared towards making life better for the families of police officers. (NAN)

