Edo Government has purchased 600 tubes of sunscreen creams worth N1.92 million for indigent members of `The Albino Foundation (TAF)’ in the state.

This was disclosed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin by Miss Joy Odigie, Assistant Coordinator of TAF in Edo.

According to Odigie, the creams with Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 50+, have been handed over to the Foundation for onward distribution to members who cannot afford them.

“The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Osamwonyi Irowa graciously released the money to purchase the products from the N5 million Health care intervention fund.

“The money was approved by Governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki to the Foundation earlier in the year.’’

Odigie also told NAN that TAF would be distributing 75ml creams to members on June 13, to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day celebration.

“Distribution of the creams will be on a monthly basis to beneficiaries across the state. It is to be applied on the face and neck which are parts of the body that can easily be burnt by the sun,’’ Odigie said.

She said the donation of the sunscreen scream to members of the Foundation would go a long way to protect their skins from sunburns and skin cancers.

“Persons with Albinism (PWA) are expected to apply sunscreen creams or lotions on their skin, especially parts of the body that are easily affected by UVA and UVB rays of the sun.

“The creams give protection from the harmful effect of the sun rays but it is not 100 per cent effective and as such, PWA need to minimise exposure to the midday sun and wear protective clothing,’’ she said.

Odigie commended the governor for his continued support and care for PWA in the state.

“Sunscreen creams and lotions with high SPF are very expensive and sometimes unavailable in pharmacies and supermarkets in the state.

“We are saying a big thank you to Gov. Obaseki for the sunscreen creams donations.

“The governor donated frozen chicken worth about N500,000 to members for the 2020 Christmas and he has continued to support members of the Foundation,’’ Odigie said.

Albinism is a group of genetic disorders causing the skin, hair, or eyes to have little or no colour and is also associated with vision problems.

According to available literature, this condition increases the risk of skin cancer to the extent that people with albinism have pale skin, eye conditions, and are sensitive to the sun.

Albinism has no cure but the skin of people with the disorder can be protected and their eye conditions can be treated. (NAN)

