Edo Government says it will provide enabling environment for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to thrive in the discharge of their duties.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this in a statement by Mr Courage Eboigbe, head of communication Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) on Friday in Benin.

Ogie, who stated this at an interactive session with heads of MDAs, said the meeting was to cross fertilise ideas on strategies to boost the internal revenue generation of the state.

He added that the meeting being first of its kind was meant to create “a stable environment to deliberate on issues affecting revenue generation in the state.”

Ogie, who was represented by Mrs Deborah Enakhimion, Permanent Secretary in the SSG office, said the theme for the meeting, “Optimising IGR: The critical role of MDA services,” was timely and would address ways of eradicating multiple taxation.

The SSG said: “As we are all aware, there are certain elements militating against revenue generation in the state.

“These activities stem from the actions of destructive elements who do not mean well for the development of our dear state and their action has led to loss of revenue for our state.

“Permit me to restate the determination of this present administration at ensuring the spread of the dividends of democracy to the good people of Edo state.

“This responsibility can only be discharged by corresponding funding through a synergized revenue generation system.”

Executive Chairman EIRS, Mr Igbinidu Inneh, said there was need to interface with the critical MDA stakeholders at mapping out a synchronized digital revenue template to strengthen the state revenue base.

Inneh said the use of data capture and electronic transfer of funds for enhanced service delivery to citizens could not be overemphasised.

He explained that the process would be seamless and grow revenue due to institutional reforms, use of technology, creation of new revenue streams, investing in data gathering, aggregate small businesses with due partnership with the state government.

EIRS Executive Director, MDAs Services (MDAS), Mr Osahon Imaru, noted that the meeting was geared towards eradicating people working in isolation and in silos, on the need for them to learn how to collaborate.

According to him, special attention will be given to identified challenges and setbacks with a view to finalizing means to solve them.

Some participants drawn from the MDAs lamented the lack of tools to carry out assigned duties as a challenge and suggested areas where government needed to step in for optimum service delivery.(NAN)

