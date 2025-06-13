Edo Govt launches street children initiative

The Edo Government has launched a broad initiative aimed at tackling the issue of street children across the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development,

By Imelda Osayande

The Edo Government has launched a broad initiative aimed at tackling the issue of street children across the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Chief Olabisi Idaomi, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

Idaomi explained that the Ministry has identified two categories of street children: those living on the street and children involved in street begging.

She said the Ministry, in collaboration with NGOs, carried out sensitisation efforts in key areas like Ihama (GRA), Ring Road, Ebo Street, and Main Gate (UNIBEN).

The sensitisation aimed to identify children with traceable families and assist in their reintegration into their homes.

It also encouraged street children to make informed choices about leaving the streets for a more structured life.

“Following the campaign, the Ministry conducted rescue operations and placed children in temporary care facilities.

“Some caregivers later came forward to reclaim and take responsibility for the children,” the commissioner said.

She noted that most street children beggars are of Northern origin, seen begging around Mission Road with their families.

The Ministry worked with stakeholders, including community leaders, to devise strategies for removing these children and families from the streets.

She said the Edo government has contacted community leaders in the children’s states of origin regarding planned repatriation.

They are also running radio campaigns in local languages to inform street children beggars about the government’s intentions.

“These messages aim to inform the children about actions the state may take regarding their street presence,” Idaomi stated.

She acknowledged the rising population within Benin metropolis, which has complicated the issue.

“The Ministry is systematically evacuating street children beggars while urging their home states to take full responsibility.

“This is to prevent them from returning to Edo after evacuation and reintegration efforts,” she said.

NAN reports that the state government’s actions reflect a strong commitment to supporting vulnerable street children.

Through these efforts, the government seeks to help children leave the streets and build stable futures. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)