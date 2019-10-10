Edo govt inaugurates boards of EDPA, ECTS, others, on Oct. 11

The Edo State Government will on Friday, October 11, inaugurate the boards of the Edo Development and Property Authority and Edo City Transport Service.

The others to be inaugurated are the Edo State Health Management Board and the Board of Technical and Vocational Education.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the inauguration of the members of the boards whose appointments were earlier announced will hold at the Government House Banquet Hall, in Benin City, on Friday by 11am.

The EDPA board includes Isoken Omo from Ikpoba Okha as Executive Chairman-nominee, while Hon. Saturday Okosun (Esan North East); Mr Francis Dogo (Akoko Edo); Chief (Hon) Jacobson Nasamu (Etsako Central); Micheal Aigbekaen (Egor); Mr. Patrick Eregie (Oredo); Mr. Steve Oriakhi (Esan South East) are members-nominee.

For Edo City Transport Service, Pullen Itepu Osariemen from Esan South East is the Chairman-nominee; while Stanley Otabor (Uhunmwonde); Benson Osifo (Ikpoba Okha); Anthony Eremeh (Etsako Central); Monday Aigbekaen (Egor); Ohikhia Moses (Owan East) Osamudiamen Oriafoh (Esan Central) are members-nominee.

Dr. Christopher Adesotu from Ovia South West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Technical & Vocational Education Board; while Monday Osas Igbinigie (Orhiomwon); Best Oseh (Igueben), and Paul Igili (Owan West) are members-nominee.

While Dr. Hamilton E. Ehijiator from Esan West is the Chairman-nominee of the state’s Health Management Board, Nurse Sunday Airnugha (Owan East); Raymond Ehikioya (Esan Central) and Efosa Irorere Igunbor (Orhionmwon) are members-nominee.