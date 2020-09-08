Edo Govt  distances self from  article attacking Oba of Benin 

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that there is no connection between the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Government and a social media post attacking the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, authored by one Canada-based Osaro Omoruyi (real name or pseudonym).
According to Osagie, “The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government holds our Royal Father in very high esteem and will never be part of any unholy plot to attack or undermine him.”
He added: “We have studied the said article and the desperate efforts made by some persons to link the article to the Edo State Government. In the political season that we are in, some misguided people can go overboard to impress their principals.
