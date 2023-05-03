Edo govt dissolves Executive Council

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has dissolved the State Executive Council, expressing appreciation to members of the council for their service to the government and people of the State.

The governor said the dissolution of the council takes immediate effect.

The state’s cabinet was dissolved during the Weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

The governor also said that, beginning from today, all Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) have been relieved of their appointments.