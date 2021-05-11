Edo govt. dissolves AAU Governing Council, appoints Osadolor acting VC

May 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



government has announced dissolution of the Governing of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

This contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin.

The statement also announced the appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Osadolor as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

According to it, the dissolution  in accordance with Ambrose Alli University Intervention Powers, Law, 2021.

government hereby announces the dissolution of the governing of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and appointment of Prof. Osarhieme Osadolor as acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution. These directives take immediate effect.

“The Ambrose Alli University Intervention Powers, Law, 2021, empowers the Visitor to the university to intervene in the ongoing impasse at the institution, in the interest of the , students and the generality of people.

“For some times now, the institution has to its knees by mismanagement and maladministration, forcing the students to remain at home, with the attendant adverse effect on their academic pursuits.

“This has also grounded activities in the university community, with the institution derailing from the vision of its founders,” the statement said.

It added that Osadolor would take over the administration of the institution immediately towards revamping and repositioning it to become a -looking, innovative and -driven institution of higher learning. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,