Edo govt demands apology over alleged defamation

By Imelda Osayande

The Edo government has issued Mr Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor a 24-hour ultimatum to retract and apologise for an allegedly defamatory social media post.

Failure to comply, the government warned, will lead to both civil and criminal legal proceedings against him.

This warning is contained in an official letter signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Samson Osagie, and dated Sunday, June 8.

The government condemned the viral post circulated on Friday, June 6, which accused the administration of irregularities and incompetence.

It described Ifaluyi-Isibor’s post as malicious and defamatory toward Gov. Monday Okpebholo and members of the Edo Executive Council.

According to the government, the publication was baseless and aimed at discrediting the governor and his cabinet.

The post reportedly claimed only three Executive Council meetings were held in eight months, and alleged that the governor primarily resides in Abuja.

It also accused the governor of manipulating contract awards from the capital and hoarding state funds for a Supreme Court judgment.

The alleged savings were said to relate to contracts initiated under the previous administration.

Osagie rejected these claims as “completely false,” stating the government has held several council meetings.

He noted the meetings have resulted in significant decisions, including ongoing flyover construction in Benin.

The government accused Ifaluyi-Isibor of criminal defamation and restated its intent to pursue legal action without an apology.

It demanded a public apology and retraction be issued via all social media platforms and in at least one national newspaper.

“This publication amounts to criminal defamation,” said the Attorney General, warning of prosecution through the appropriate security agencies.

The government’s stance reflects its firm approach against misinformation and attempts to damage its image ahead of the 2027 general elections. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)