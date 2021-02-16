The Edo Government in partnership with Saving One Million Lives Programme, on Tuesday in Benin, provided three Toyota Hilux vans to some of its health agencies to boost the state health sector reform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that beneficiaries of the vans are Edo Health Insurance Commission, Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Health; and Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

When handing over the vans on behalf of the state government, Dr Osawonyi Irowa, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, urged the beneficiaries to put the vans to effective use.

He said that the gesture, achieved by the collaboration of the state government with the Saving One Million Lives Programme, was intended to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services.

“The governor graciously approved for the health sector to have vehicles to carry out its activities.

“It is in this regard that three Hilux vans have been bought and distributed accordingly.

“To the Director General, Edo Health Insurance Commission, Dr Amegor Rock; the Director, Medical Services, Ministry of Health, Dr Helen Eboreime and the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Erhabor Julie,” he said.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki , the permanent Secretary said, had played a vital role in ensuring that the health sector in the state was fully operational and able to deliver on its mandate.

“The vehicles are to be used by the various beneficiaries in ensuring that the services in the healthcare sector are improved as well as ensuring effective and efficient services that will improve the health of Edo people.

“We thank the governor for empowering the healthcare sector through the provision of these vehicles,” he said.

In his remarks, Erhabor, Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, appreciated the governor for the gesture.

Erhabor assured that the benefitting agencies and department would deliver on their mandates by utilising the vehicles to strengthen the activities of the healthcare sector. (NAN)