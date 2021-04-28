The Edo government says it has appointed a contractor for the flood control project at Ughoha community in Esan South Local Government Area of the state, signaling the commencement of the project.

Dr Tom Obaseki, the Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), made this known on Wednesday at Ugboha, while introducing the project contractor to the community.

Obaseki assured the people that the best contractor was selected to handle the project because of the importance of the community to the state.

“Ugboha is very important to us and we thank the community for producing great men that have made so many positive contributions to the development of Edo state.

“We made sure that in the process of recruiting a contractor for the job, we went for the best of the best,” he stated.

Obaseki solicited the support of the traditional head of Ugboha and members of the community for the smooth implementation of the project.

“We want to solicit the support of your highness and the entire people of the kingdom so there will not be hitches down the line.

“Every time we waste or lose cannot be recovered. So, we want to seek your support in providing the enabling environment and security for the contractor,” he said.

The traditional head of Ugboha, Ukato Steven II, assured that the community would provide a conducive environment for the successful and timely delivery of the project. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

