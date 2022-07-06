Edo govt advises NPDC, host communities to embrace dialogue in resolving dispute

Edo acting governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, has advised management of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and the company’s host communities to embrace dialogue in resolving their disagreement.

The acting governor was quoted to have given the advice during a meeting with representatives from 52 host communities, and executives of the NPDC led by the Managing Director, Mr Ali Muhammad Zarah.

Also present at the meeting held on Tuesday in Benin were security agencies and other state government officials.

Shaibu’s advice is contained in a statement signed by Mr Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Project.

The acting governor assured that the state government would work with the stakeholders in resolving the dispute.

“We want Edo to be the hub of all economic activities. We want Edo to be the operational zone for businesses and from where they will launch into other zones.

“We thank NPDC for having its headquarters here in the state. Edo people appreciate it and at the same time, Edo people must benefit from the company.

“We must protect this facility while the facility works for us. It is our commonwealth, and together we must protect it,” he told the meeting

Shaibu appealed to members of the host communities to vacate the premises of NPDC to enable positive dialogue that would lead to an amicable resolution of the crisis.

“You will bring four people to represent your communities. We will bring five persons to represent the state government, while NPDC will also bring their representatives.

“We will sit together, look at our demands and peacefully resolve the issues.

“We have a two-week timeline to speak to the issues and address the details in our demand.

“Our focus is developmental and we will ensure peaceful resolution of the issues and ensure a win-win situation for the disputing parties,’’ the acting governor said.

Representative of the host communities, Chief Francis Inegbeneki, said: “we have laid down our demand and urged the company to speak to it positively and address the issues in detail.’’

Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Abutu Yaro, appealed to the host communities and the NPDC to embrace dialogue and ensure a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Yaro said: “we should all have an inclusive and constructive engagement that will be beneficial to all of us.’’ (NAN)

