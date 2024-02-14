Edo governorship: APC names Uzodinma as Chair of primary committee

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee has announced Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, as Chairman of a seven-member team that will

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organising Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River will serve as Deputy Chairman of committee.

Other members of the committee are former Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s candidate in 2023 Plateau governorship election, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe; Umar Musa and Lawan Garba.

Alhaji Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the committee ‘s secretary.

“Also constituted is the membership of Edo Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee.

“The nominated members of the Edo National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee will be inaugurated on Thursday, Feb. 15th,” Argungu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC earlier cleared all the 12 governorship aspirants jostling for its ticket to contest the Sept. 22, Edo governorship election.

The 12 aspirants are: Prince Clem Agba, Sen. Monday Okpebholo,. Lucky Imasuen, Anamero Dekeri, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Gideon Ikhine, retired Col. David Imuse and retired Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (Rtd.).

Others are: Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, Blessing Agbomhere, Dennis Idahosa and Ernest Umakhihe.

The schedule of activities for Edo governorship election, as released by the APC, showed that campaigns would start on April 24.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s National Chairman, who confirmed the party’s nod to the aspirants’ ambitions, assured them of a free, fair and credible governorship primaries.(NAN)