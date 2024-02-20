Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Edo Governorship: APC fixes Thursday for completion of primary election process

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The All Progressive Congress (APC) has fixed Thursday February 22, 2024 for the completion of the primary election process.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has fixed Thursday February 22, 2024 for the completion of the primary election process.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Morka disclosed that during the party’s emergency meeting, the National Working Committee (NWC) resolved that the Edo State Governorship Primary Election has not been completed.

According to him, the NWC therefore fixed Thursday for the completion of the primary election rocess.

He stated,”At its emergency meeting held today, Tuesday, February 20, 2024, to consider the report on the Edo State Governorship Primary Election, the National Working Committee (NWC) deliberated on the report and resolved that the Edo State Governorship Primary Election has not been completed, and has now fixed Thursday February 22, 2024 for the completion of the Primary Election Process.”

