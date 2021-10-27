Edo governor’s wife tasks women on nation building

The Wife Edo Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has tasked women to assume their rightful position and contribute their quota to the development Nigeria.

Mrs Obaseki made the call in Benin on Wednesday during the female session the ongoing 57th Annual Congress the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA).

The governor’s wife, however, noted that the women needed to build their capacity in order to achieve such goals.

She also urged for from their male counterparts, adding that men should not see women as competitors.

According to her, Nigeria will be better only if men allowed competent women to assume positions authority.

“Women always make the difference in any capacity they find themselves. All they need the their husbands.

“Women must begin to their position and not wait for the men to hand it over to them. The women have a whole lot work to be done towards the betterment the country,” she said.

Speaking on the Theme: “Role Female Veterinarians As Effective Partners in Global Health Security”, the discussants were the opinion that women should be given to excel.

Mrs Marrie Edekor, Edo Commissioner for Women Affairs, urged the women to use their position to build a strong and virile nation.

Similarly, AIG Aishetu Baju, President, Veterinary Council Nigeria (VCN), called for gender sensitivity in all aspects the nation’s economy.

She said, “You don’t need to give any excuse because your gender; the world for the women and there are lots of opportunities for women and they must be open to these opportunities.”

In his goodwill message, Dr Ibrahim Shehu, President of the NVMA, said that the women needed opportunities to express and themselves to whatever capacity they desired. (NAN)

