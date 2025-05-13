Edo Governor demands arrest of NBM leader

Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has urged the police authorities to arrest Neo Black Movement (NBM) president, Ese Kakor.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has urged the police authorities to arrest Neo Black Movement (NBM) president, Ese Kakor.

The call followed allegations that Kakor forged documents falsely authorising him to assist schools in the Edo South Senatorial District.

This is contained in a statement issued in Benin by Mr Fred Itua, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Okpebholo described the alleged forgery as fraudulent and an attack on Edo’s official administrative procedures.

He claimed the act was criminal and deceitful, allegedly committed in collaboration with junior civil servants in the state bureaucracy.

According to him, those civil servants have been identified, detained, and are under police investigation.

The governor stressed that anyone found guilty would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He also revoked land titles held by NBM for its headquarters, citing alleged links to violence and criminal activity.

Okpebholo urged the police and DSS to intensify crackdowns on suspected criminal groups and ensure swift justice for offenders. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)