Edo, GIZ equip 445 MSMEs with digital marketing skills

Edo State Government in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) has equipped 445 Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state with digital marketing skills.

The programme was organized by the Edo Skills Development Agency (Edojobs), Edo State Investment Office (ESIPO) in collaboration with the State Ministry of Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment.

The marketing programme was supported by GIZ through its Pro-poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria Programme (SEDIN).

Ms Oladoyin Olawaiye, Head of Component, Economic Education and Entrepreneurship (EEE),GIZ-SEDIN, said the training was to enable MSMEs maximize sales via leveraging on technology in a COVID-19 pandemic era.

Olawaiye, who spoke during the presentation of certificates to the 445 MSMEs beneficiaries of the Digital Marketing Training in Benin on Monday, said the capacities of MSMEs needed to be built to enable them operate in a digital world.

“445 MSMEs from across the three senatorial districts of the state were trained at different dates between May and September 2021.

“The trainings covered Search Engine Optimisation, Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Social Media Marketing (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook etc.), Management, Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Content Marketing and Digital Copy Writing.

“Digital Marketing Agents were also engaged to support the MSMEs,” she said.

She said objective of the Pro-Poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria (SEDIN) Programme was to improve the employment and income of MSMEs.

She added that SEDIN was working to improve the business enabling environment and policy/regulatory framework for MSMEs in selected states in the country.

In her remarks, the Managing Director, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said the present administration was committed to the growth of MSMEs in the state via exposing them to modern ways of doing business.

Dare expressed delight with the testimonies of some of the beneficiaries, who said that they were now having clients from Asia and Europe due to the knowledge gained from the training. (NAN)

