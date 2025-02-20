Edo GIS Clears Air on Foreign Consultant Allegations, Assures Public of Continued Progress

The Edo Geographic Information Service (Edo GIS) has responded to recent misinformation regarding its operations and foreign consultants.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Edo Geographic Information Service (Edo GIS) has responded to recent misinformation regarding its operations and foreign consultants.

Dr. Tony Ikpasaja, Managing Director of Edo GIS, emphasized that the agency is undergoing a rejuvenation process under the leadership of Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo, and there is no cause for concern over the false narratives being circulated.

Dr. Ikpasaja addressed the issue, explaining that the former administration’s foreign consultants, who had been managing the GIS office, are now pushing a “lost battle” as the government transitions to local management. “The foreign consultants are simply fighting a lost battle in their fool’s paradise,” Ikpasaja stated.

He further assured the public that the Edo GIS remains operational and is committed to serving the people of the state with its trained personnel, including geospatial officers, surveyors, and ICT professionals.

Dr. Ikpasaja noted that the clarification comes amid ongoing disputes over the management and development of the Edo GIS, which was initiated under former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and later contracted to foreign consultants by Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2017.

“Despite the project’s initial completion in 2019, the consultants remained in control of operations, with the state government paying them significant amounts for continued management. In total, the state government spent nearly N8.73 billion over eight years on foreign consultants, raising concerns from stakeholders about the costs and the lack of local oversight,” he stated.

Dr. Ikpasaja noted that the government’s commitment to shifting control to local staff, under the leadership of Governor Okpebholo, is part of the broader effort to ensure more transparency and efficient use of resources. “We are putting in place structures that will guarantee better service delivery, and all relevant documents such as Certificates of Occupancy and cadastral records are now in safer hands,” he added.

The Managing Director also pointed to the long history of questionable practices under the previous administration, including the acquisition of large tracts of land without proper procedures, which were allegedly facilitated by the foreign consultants. He assured the public that these practices are being thoroughly examined and rectified, with new leadership committed to reform.

As part of the efforts to modernize the GIS operations, Dr. Ikpasaja reiterated that the Edo GIS will continue to operate effectively, contributing to the state’s development while ensuring the safety and integrity of land records and other vital documents. The public, he advised, should disregard misleading reports from those who have benefitted from the former system.

Edo GIS remains functional and will continue to operate in the interest of the state’s development and its people.