Edo FA hands AITEO Cup ticket to Insurance FC

June 16, 2021



Edo State Football Association (FA) has picked defending champions Bendel Insurance FC of to represent the state in year’s AITEO Cup competition.

The decision by Edo FA to give the ticket to Insurance FC was announced in on Wednesday after a ’ meeting.

in attendance the meeting included members of the state FA leadership led by Roland , representatives of football clubs’ proprietors and coaches.

, briefed newsmen after the meeting, said the decision to give the ticket to Bendel Insurance FC was unanimous among the .

He also said the had paid a solidarity visit to Insurance FC over the attack the club allegedly suffered recently a league game in Ikenne, Ogun.

“We considered the psychological trauma and other physical injuries Insurance FC suffered in the Remo attack and their capacity to give the rest of us in the Edo football family adequate representation during the competition before arriving our decision.

“We do expect Insurance FC to hurriedly play at a like , when some of their players and officials are still medication.

“Our visit to you, coming after a week of the attack, doesn’t mean we do care about you.

“We want you to know that we are concerned and worried that a big club like Remo Stars could descend to the level of barbarism and hooliganism in the 21st century.

“The barbaric act of Remo Stars is capable of bringing Nigeria’s football to disrepute if checked,” said.

He disclosed stakeholders condemned the attack and urged the league management to look into the matter.(NAN)

