Edo elections: EU, INEC partner on credible polls



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in partnership with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), on Thursday organised a two-day capacity building workshop for electoral officers in Edo to ensure a credible governorship elections on Sept. 19.

Mr Johnson Alalibo, the Edo Resident Electoral Commissioner, said in Benin that the event was orgainsed toward achieving free, fair and credible governorship elections in the state.

Alalibo observed that the workshop was also to appraise the commission’s level of preparedness for the Edo gubernatorial elections.

“We want to know the areas we have covered in preparations for the elections and gear up in the areas we are lagging behind,” he said.

ECES’ Senior Project Officer, Mr Sylvester Somo, noted that the workshop would enhance the operational and logistics efficiency of the commission toward the conduct of the elections in the state.







Somo stated that the workshop was aimed at familiarising the electoral officers with the structure and operational framework of the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).









He said that the ECES appreciated the European Union for its consistent funding of ECES in Nigeria and other parts of the world. (NAN)